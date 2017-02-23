Tassels Made of Reindeer Hair and Braiding Make for Truly Swedish Rebecca Björnsdotter Fall Shoes

The Scandinavians give good winter, so for Rebecca Björnsdotter, introducing boots into her collection for fall ’17 made perfect sense. Over-the-knee, stiletto-heeled styles laced up the back like a racy corset, while ankle boots came with molded metal overlays around chunky heels.

Rebecca Björnsdotter fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

Only in her third season, the Swedish designer, whose surname translates as “the bear’s daughter,” has an angular bear’s head for her logo. Look closely at those metal details and you’ll see it repeated there in abstract form.

Rebecca Björnsdotter fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

Björnsdotter is also super-keen to preserve her country’s heritage, and carry-over styles feature traditional Swedish pewter braiding and tassels made of reindeer hair.

Rebecca Björnsdotter fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

“We have a saying in Sweden that is ‘to be as strong as a bear,’ “ she said, speaking at her presentation during London Fashion Week, “so I want my shoes to make women feel strong and powerful.” She already counts the feisty Lady Gaga as a fan.

To view the full collection, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Top 13 Shoes of London Fashion Week

Shoe of the Day at London Fashion Week: Christopher Kane’s Sponge-Trimmed Pumps

Burberry Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear at London Fashion Week

Sophia Webster Fall 2017 at London Fashion Week