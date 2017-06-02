Puma Just Announced a Collab With This Cool Parisian Brand

The Kooples x Puma sneakers in black and white. Courtesy of brand

Cool urban label The Kooples has teamed up with Puma for a sneaker collab that’s sure to be a hit among the fashion set.

The Kooples, a Parisian brand, is a contemporary label designed for trendy couples and always done with a touch of rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic. The brand is bringing its style to Puma’s Clyde low-top sneaker, a classic style made in the 1970s for basketball star Walt “Clyde” Frazier.

The Puma Clyde Kooples sneakers are offered in all-black or all-white leather and will be sold exclusively at The Kooples stores for $195 starting June 5. The Kooples surprised its social media followers by teasing the collab today and then making it available online immediately, but they seem to be sold out already.

The Kooples x Puma white sneakers. Courtesy of brand

The Kooples x Puma black sneakers. Courtesy of brand

This is the second designer collab Puma has announced this week. It also revealed it will be working on a collection with British designer Sophia Webster.

