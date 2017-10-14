‘Project Runway’ Winner Launches 3D Printed Shoe Line for Spring ’18

3D shoes. Courtesy

“Project Runway” winner Seth Aaron is rounding out his repertoire with the addition of footwear. But, Aaron is not going the traditional route with his shoe designs. Instead, he will be debuting 3D printed shoes in collaboration with Feetz, a technology company in San Diego, Calif., that designs custom-fit, sustainably-made footwear.

The shoes will be featured along with Aaron’s spring ’18 ready-to-wear line in a runway show on Oct. 13 during FashionNXT, held in Portland, a four-day event showcasing local, national and international fashion designers working in the realm of fashion and technology. Aaron’s collection was Asian-inspired, with the shoes giving a nod to traditional Japanese block sandal.

Feetz uses sustainable 3D printing and mobile technology to create custom footwear. Noted Aaron, “Whatever I can design, they can create. We go from concept to runway in less than eight weeks, while fashion design traditionally leads the market 12 to 18 months.”

Added Feetz founder and CEO, Lucy Beard, “Seeth Aaron’s creative design vision will explore the reach of 3D printing in fashion, enabling him to produce what only could have been imagined. That vision will be translated into ready-to-wear, customized for each customer’s unique needs.”

Feetz shoes are available online and made in the U.S. and do use not water in the production process. They can also be recycled into new shoes. Guests attending the FashioNXT event will be able to snag a pair of the 3D printed shoes or have shoes custom fit and delivered by Feetz: The Digital Cobbler.