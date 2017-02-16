See Pre-Fall 2017’s Most Beautifully Ornate Shoes

View Slideshow Clockwise, from left: Coach metallic shearling-lined clog, Ellery embossed bootie with clear heel, and Tory Burch fur and suede mule. Also pictured: Woodwaves cowhide rug and Oscar de la Renta pot. Claire Benoist.

For pre-fall ’17, footwear labels embraced a love for the finer things, incorporating details like elegant beading, embroidery and texture on refined silhouettes. Paired with the latest home goods, these ornate styles offer the perfect finishing touch.

The high-impact finishings are one of the season’s most exciting trends. For luxury brands like Casadei and Aerin, intricate beading and crystal work were applied to refined black suedes — and onto flats or heels, too.

Well-appointed shoes, such as these by Aerin and Casadei, speak to fashion ’s love of finer things: ornate beading, textural touches and impressive embroidery. Claire Benoist.

Architectural-inspired accents appeared, as well. Paul Andrew used a marble-inspired finish on his block-heeled mule. Meanwhile, Ellery’s plexiglass heel took cues from modern interior design.

Plushy velvets referenced the rich textures found in interiors. Labels like Rebecca Minkoff and Sam Edelman offered them in sweet pinks. Detailed embroidery also added surface interest at Christian Dior, Tabitha Simmons and Isa Tapia.

Clockwise, from left: Paul Andrew suede mule with marble heel, Rebecca Minkoff velvet ankle bootie, and Sam Edelman velvet crisscross sandal. Also pictured: White Lilac pompom pillow, knit throw and decorative cup; Richard Ginori teapot. Claire Benoist.

