See Pre-Fall 2017’s Most Beautifully Ornate Shoes

For pre-fall ’17, footwear labels embraced a love for the finer things, incorporating details like elegant beading, embroidery and texture on refined silhouettes. Paired with the latest home goods, these ornate styles offer the perfect finishing touch.
The high-impact finishings are one of the season’s most exciting trends. For luxury brands like Casadei and Aerin, intricate beading and crystal work were applied to refined black suedes — and onto flats or heels, too.
Architectural-inspired accents appeared, as well. Paul Andrew used a marble-inspired finish on his block-heeled mule. Meanwhile, Ellery’s plexiglass heel took cues from modern interior design.
Plushy velvets referenced the rich textures found in interiors. Labels like Rebecca Minkoff and Sam Edelman offered them in sweet pinks. Detailed embroidery also added surface interest at Christian Dior, Tabitha Simmons and Isa Tapia.
For more ornate shoes, click through the gallery.
Want more women’s stories?
All the New York Fashion Week Shows Bella Hadid Has Walked in So Far
Coach Ready to Wear Fall 2017 at New York Fashion Week
Alice + Olivia Serve Up Feminist Vibes at New York Fashion Week
Tory Burch Ready-to-Wear Fall 2017 at New York FashionWeek