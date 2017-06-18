At Prada’s Spring Men’s Show, Cartoony Superheroes Went Sleek

View Slideshow Prada spring '18 collection at Milan Men's Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Bam, pow, Prada! Designer Miuccia Prada debuted a playful spring ’18 men’s collection at Milan Fashion Week today, referencing comic book art prints and futuristic silhouettes that made for a cast of sleek superheroes.

This season, the label showed a variety of shoes. Paired with tailored flight suits, Prada showed extremely pointy laceups that almost felt cartoony. One jumpsuit, printed all over with comic book art, was matched with Velcro neoprene runners. Call this comic book: “Fashion Guy Attempts Sporty.”

Prada spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

A series of looks featuring shorts, paired with tucked-in collared shirts, were styled with striped below-the-knee socks, worn with colored or studded fisherman sandals.

That’s the genius of Prada: She creates a caricature of all the things that are trending right now, whether it be mandals or sportswear, but makes it feel entirely otherworldly.

Prada spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

But it wasn’t all so obviously on-theme. The label also presented a series of neutral suited-up looks, worn with pointy oxford dress shoes. Call it the villain of the collection: not as well-loved, but still needed in the mix nonetheless.

To see more of the Prada collection, click through the gallery.

