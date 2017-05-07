Prada Sent Feminine Dresses With Sporty Soccer Socks and Sneakers Down the Runway

View Slideshow Prada cruise 2018 collection styles on the runway. REX Shutterstock.

“I wanted to work on contemporary, which means somehow sports, but to metamorphose it in elegance,” said Miuccia Prada backstage at the brand’s resort 2018 fashion show, staged in Milan on Sunday.

In this exercise to achieve elegance through sports, Prada conceived a collection that combined delicate elements as transparencies, feathers, crystals and lingerie with sporty features, as graphic-patterned outerwear and socks.

The footwear proposal embodied such duality. The collection included a range of looks, from chunky-soled sneakers to mid and high-heeled pumps and sandals.

Sneakers came in different options, all realized in tech fabrics and with three-dimensional detailing in contrasting colors. Front and ankle straps dominated the styles.

Elastic bands were also introduced as alternatives to front straps in some models, while the color palette ranged from classic combinations of black, white and grey to more girly sandy tones with pink details.

The geometric-patterned straps were key elements in the leather sandals as well. These came in mid or high-heels, embellished with metal details. There were also leather open-toe sandals in pastel tones and bold combinations of colors. Red, white and black were among the most frequent ones, along with the pastel pink and blue opposed to white or black details, respectively.

Multi-strapped, high-heeled sandals were also prominent on the catwalk.

