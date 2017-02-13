Pointy Pumps Reign Supreme at Prabal Gurung Fall 2017

View Slideshow Bella Hadid walks at the Prabal Gurung show. REX Shutterstock

Though square-toe shoes are increasingly trending, Prabal Gurung’s latest collection is making a point for pointy. The designer’s fall ’17 show at New York Fashion Week Sunday saw sharp footwear silhouettes — including majorly pointy booties — paired with softer ready-to-wear silhouettes, like flowing skirt hemlines.

Gurung’s pointy shoes are nothing new, considering he has shown reiterations of the same style for a few seasons now. This season, he did strappy pointy pumps in sprightly yellow patents, or silver metallics. He also showed a few below-the-knee boots. Just once, it would be nice to see something new from him. The recurring styles are starting to feel tired. And with a new crop of clothing labels launching shoes this season — Sies Marjan and Victoria Beckham, to name a few — it’s especially time to step up his game.

Prabal Gurung fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Gurung’s ready-to-wear collection offered more depth. Ever the drape master, he toyed with off-the-shoulder ruffling and tiered skirts. He experimented with great outwear, too, like the oversize cable-knit parka worn by model-of-the-moment Bella Hadid. And the designer couldn’t resist ending with a bang. His sheer gowns with sequin overlays were deliciously glam — they just need the shoes to match.

Bella Hadid walks the Prabal Gurung show. REX Shutterstock

To view the full collection, click through the gallery.

