Pierre Hardy’s Latest Collection Is Inspired by Art and Travel

Pierre Hardy’s spring ’18 men’s collection was inspired by art and travel. The poppy color palette looked to Ellsworth Kelly and the vibrant pool paintings of David Hockney.
A standout was the designer’s silk story, which saw sliders and slippers bearing a new season motif, the soft cube. The fabric was hand-printed at a historical workshop in the French city of Leon. Other highlights included sneaker sock boots in mismatched colors, abstract print high-tops, denim versions of Hardy’s classic Campus sneaker and a moccasin hybrid with the Comet sneaker sole.
“It was about a journey,” said Hardy of the inspiration. “A passage through modernity and abstraction to the reality of the summer.”
Slippers with back-rolled soles in the softest suedes and leathers kept it real, as did a new desert boot fabrication. “Low-key but sophisticated at the same time,” he said.
