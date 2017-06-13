The Rules of Fashion, According to Pierre Hardy

Pierre Hardy inside Bergdorf Goodman. FN Archives.

Since Pierre Hardy began his fashion career in 1985 as an illustrator for Vanity Fair and Vogue Hommes International, a lot has changed in the industry. For one, sneakers have morphed from performance shoe to a style that’s in a universe of its own. “Sneakers for men is the type of shoe [that you can] go crazy [with],” said Hardy on hand at the French Institute Alliance Française for the Art de Vivre talk.

Men’s fashion is a much more exciting place to be now, said the former creative director for both women’s and men’s shoes at Hermès. “The beauty of modernity is that you can dress like this, like this, like this. You can put any shoe with it. It’s okay. The beauty of fashion is that there are no rules.” he added. “There is no limit.”

In fact, when high/low fashion was more defined, navigating the fashion scene was simpler. “It’s easier when there there are rules,” said Hardy, who admitted he never imagined becoming a shoe designer even as he launched his eponymous women’s line in 1999. “When I put my name on a store, on a shoe box, I said, ‘Okay, now, I have to face it — I am a shoe designer.’ “

