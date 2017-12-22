Phoebe Philo Is Leaving Céline After 10 Years as Creative Director

Céline designer Phoebe Philo. Stephane Feugere

PARIS — Longtime Céline designer Phoebe Philo is leaving Céline after 10 years, FN’s sister site, WWD, has learned.

According to a source with knowledge of the matter, Philo will not work for another label in the near future, and her successor to the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned house will be named in the coming months.

The fall 2018 collection, to be presented in March, will be her last with the designer.

In the interim, the label’s collections will be designed by Céline teams “in keeping with the craftsmanship the house is renowned for,” the source said.

In a statement seen by WWD, the designer thanked her teams.