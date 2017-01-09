Outdoorsy Performance Shoes Were a Major Trend at London Men’s Fashion Week

View Slideshow Christopher Raeburn fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

It’s time to get physical. Performance gear was one of the biggest trends to come out of the fall ’17 men’s shows at London Fashion Week these past few days, when designers embraced outdoorsy footwear styles such as trail running sneakers and bulky hiker boots.

Luxury designers used pre-existing shoe styles from traditional outdoor brands. For example: Christopher Shannon finished off his adventure-seeker collection — looks included heavy down pants — with chunky Hi-Tec hiker boots.

Christopher Shannon fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Christopher Raeburn fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstsock

Meanwhile, Christopher Raeburn continued his ongoing partnership with Clarks. This season, the two brands debuted a series of lace-up boots with sturdy Vibram soles.

At Cottweiler, trail running-inspired sneakers were done in a techy stretch knit. (This week, at the Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence, it will also collaborate with Reebok on a capsule collection of sneakers.)

Cottweiller fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

