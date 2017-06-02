Oscar de la Renta’s Resort 2018 Collection Continues Its Renewed Spirit

View Slideshow Oscar de la Renta resort '18 collection. George Chinsee

Oscar de la Renta’s new creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia are continuing their younger, bolder aesthetic for the label. Ever since taking over creative reigns last season, the design duo — who also spearhead the emerging brand Monse — have infused the house with an updated spirit.

With a whopping 41-look lineup, the resort ’18 collection attempted to cover all bases. The casual daytime looks included a micro-twill trench coat, which was paired with a jacquard dress. Everyday essentials, like the denim trouser, were also elevated with an embroidered t-shirt and wool blazer.

As the collection evolved, the lineup swerved into the label’s bread and butter: evening wear. A scoop neck dress in gold sequins could easily appear on a young Hollywood starlet. Meanwhile, silk ball gowns were given fresh tea lengths, or dramatic fern appliqué work.

The shoe message was decidedly more simple. With many of the looks featuring cropped hemlines or drainpipe trousers, the footwear called for a simple, but alluring, design. The show included T-strap stiletto sandals, as well as styles that were wrap-tied around the ankle.

