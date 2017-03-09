On Pedder’s GMM Talks About the Brands That Topped His List in Milan and Paris

Saint Laurent fall '17. REX Shutterstock

Alberto Oliveros is off and running at On Pedder. The GMM of the Hong Kong-based retailer, a division of Pedder Group, began his new role in December and continues to navigate a frenetic schedule. Here are his top picks from Milan and Paris this season.

1. One favorite this season is Anthony Vaccarello’s sophomore collection for Saint Laurent, with an über-cool, slouchy leather boot that stole the show. The boot’s “disco ball” version full of Swarovski crystals is a dream come true. It was exciting to see new colors and updates to their classic Opium pump as well, as this style is a must-have for our clientele at On Pedder.

2. Gianvito Rossi presented an effortlessly chic collection that was divine. I am obsessed with his white story, the most eye-catching of which is the iconic Portofino sandal reinvented in elegant white mink.

Gianvito Rossi’s fall 2017 collection at Milan Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

3. Balenciaga was the show of the season, and their color-block knit boots will be a hit with our most fashion-forward clientele. Azzedine Alaia’s collection was a beautiful showcase of a truly “Alaia” aesthetic. I love how he expanded and reinterpreted his iconic Bombe sandal in completely new silhouettes and his velvet sneakers in fresh colors were stunning.

4. Amina Muaddi’s collection for Oscar Tiye was fabulous, her best one so far. I am absolutely in love with her mules and her beautiful color palettes.

New names to watch: Marco de Vicenzo did it again. His collection was beyond cool, and definitely one of this season’s highlights. Attico’s second footwear collection was also incredibly sophisticated and chic.

Marco de Vincenzo fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Trends I love: I am obsessed with white and red. We are seeing these colors across every silhouette, for a look that is really fresh and perfect for the winter season ahead. I am also glad to see designers creating statement shoes this season, playing with lots of colors, embellishments and rich materials to make the shoes the star of the outfit again. The kitten heel is back in the game as one of the biggest trends this season; we’ve seen it across many collections and interpreted in different styles, from classic to more fashion-forward.