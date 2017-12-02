Chloe Gosselin Celebrates Spring ’18 Collection with Olivia Munn, Selma Blair & Others

Shoe designer Chloe Gosselin was joined by a flurry of famous pals, like Olivia Munn, Selma Blair and Busy Philipps, at Lucques Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday, to help celebrate the launch of her spring ’18 collection.
Munn — who shared a shot from the “Women with Sole” luncheon on Instagram yesterday — wore a short white dress with lace detailing from Giambattista Valli, which she paired with pink crushed velvet sandals from Gosselin’s latest line.
Meanwhile, the designer looked dressed for fall in an embroidered bohemian-style frock and suede brown cutout ankle boots. As for Blair and Philipps, both actresses opted for flowy floral-print numbers paired with black footwear for the occasion.
Shoes from the line were on display at the event and came in a range of bold colors inspired by a tourmaline stone. There were green suede mules and blue satin pumps with jewel embellishments, and crushed-satin sandals in the off-the moment color: millennial pink.
