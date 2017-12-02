Chloe Gosselin Celebrates Spring ’18 Collection with Olivia Munn, Selma Blair & Others

Chloe Gosselin and Olivia Munn at the 'Women with Sole' luncheon.
Shoe designer Chloe Gosselin was joined by a flurry of famous pals, like Olivia Munn, Selma Blair and Busy Philipps, at Lucques Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday, to help celebrate the launch of her spring ’18 collection.

Munn — who shared a shot from the “Women with Sole” luncheon on Instagram yesterday — wore a short white dress with lace detailing from Giambattista Valli, which she paired with pink crushed velvet sandals from Gosselin’s latest line.

@chloegosselin Spring Summer 2018 collection is GORGEOUS!! 💛 #womenwithsole

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Meanwhile, the designer looked dressed for fall in an embroidered bohemian-style frock and suede brown cutout ankle boots. As for Blair and Philipps, both actresses opted for flowy floral-print numbers paired with black footwear for the occasion.

Selma Blair, Chloe Gosselin, Olivia Munn, Busy Philipps Selma Blair, Chloe Gosselin, Olivia Munn, Busy Philipps at the ‘Women with Sole’ luncheon on Friday. Rex Shutterstock

Shoes from the line were on display at the event and came in a range of bold colors inspired by a tourmaline stone. There were green suede mules and blue satin pumps with jewel embellishments, and crushed-satin sandals in the off-the moment color: millennial pink.

chloe gosselin spring 2018 Chloe Gosselin spring ’18 ankle-strap embellished heels. Rex Shutterstock
Chloe gosselin shoes Chloe Gosselin spring ’18 platform sandals. Rex Shutterstock
chloe gosselin spring 2018 Designer Chloe Gosselin. Rex Shutterstock

