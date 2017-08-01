Olgana Paris’ Designer On Why Coco Chanel Is Her Ultimate Inspiration

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture of personalities that fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, on-point branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion. Read on.

Olgana Djanguirov

OLGANA PARIS

LAUNCHED 2014

BASE Paris

MADE IN Italy with embellishment done in a haute couture atelier in Paris.

CREATIVE PROCESS “My inspiration starts by observing women on different occasions.”

SHOP TALK Bergdorf Goodman, Tsum, Level Shoes, Harvey Nichols. “We are in four continents and 40 countries.”

BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT “When I saw my shoes being worn by someone on the street.”

WISE WORDS “Be yourself and be ready to work hard.”

WORST ADVICE “Lower the costs on production.”

INSPIRATION “Coco Chanel, just Coco.”

PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT “Six months after my brand was

launched, Olgana Paris was among the top 10 red carpet shoes.”

