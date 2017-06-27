Christian Louboutin Extends Nudes Collection With Two New Styles

View Slideshow Christian Louboutin's new Nudes collection. Courtesy of brand

Christian Louboutin is cranking out more Nudes. The designer’s special women’s capsule collection, which offers footwear styles in neutral shades that complement every skin tone, is expanding with two new sandal styles that will launch on its e-commerce website tomorrow.

The new Nudes styles include the Cherry sandal, a platform style with a block heel, as well as the Christeriva, a stiletto with grosgrain ribbon that wraps around the ankle. Both shoes — ranging from $875 to $895 — will be available in seven shades.

The launch is accompanied by campaign imagery shot by Sofia & Mauro and aims to celebrate the beauty of different skin tones.

Christian Louboutin’s new Nudes collection Courtesy of brand

Louboutin’s Nudes collection was launched in 2013 with four styles and five shades, including the Pigalle Follies 100 pump and the Senora 100 T-strap pump. Last year, it added pointy ballet flats to the collection.

Celebrities have flocked to the Nudes collection both on and off the red carpet. Khloé Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid have all been spotted wearing Louboutin’s nude styles, which go with virtually any ensemble.

For more from the collection, click through the gallery.

Want more Louboutin stories?

Melania Trump Doubles Up on Pink Christian Louboutin Pumps

Christian Louboutin Stages a Bike Polo Tournament at Pitti Uomo

The Craziest Shoes Christian Louboutin Has Ever Created

Christian Louboutin on Why Tough Times Call for Extraordinary Shoes

A First Look at Christian Louboutin’s Bold Fall 2017 Collection