The Only Ivanka Trump Merchandise Left on Nordstrom’s Website Is Shoes

Nordstrom announced on Thursday that it will no longer carry the Ivanka Trump line.

The Seattle-based retailer said that the decision was made based on the brand’s performance.

“Each year we cut about 10 percent [of brands carried] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” a Nordstrom rep told Business Insider. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

Nordstrom will sell through its remaining Ivanka Trump inventory. As of this morning, the only items left were four pairs of shoes, all of which were 40 percent off. Most sizes are still available for each pair.

The retailer’s decision comes after calls from activist group Grab Your Wallet for retailers to stop carrying Trump family products. Last fall, a shopper wrote an open letter to Nordstrom asking it to stop carrying the Ivanka Trump line. The letter went viral, causing Nordstrom to respond saying that it hopes “offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position.”

These Ivanka Trump brand shoes are the only styles left on the Nordstrom site. Nordstrom

Other retailers such as Lord & Taylor, Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus and Zappos continue to carry Ivanka Trump products. Just ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Ivanka announced that she was stepping away from her company to avoid conflicts of interest.

