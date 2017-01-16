Studded Boots Stomp The Runway At Nº21’s Fall 2017 Men’s Presentation

View Slideshow N. 21 fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Nº21’s Alessandro Dell’Acqua may have created a footwear signature out of his elegant women’s bowed heels, but his latest men’s shoes are less about refinement and more about, well, stomping it out.

The fall ’17 men’s collection, shown during Milan Fashion Week today, featured lace-ups that were studded with metal hardware and finished with heavy lug soles. (The lug sole has been a recurring trend we’ve seen throughout Milan Fashion Week this week, seen at shows like Salvatore Ferragamo, Dsquared2 and Jimmy Choo).

N. 21 fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Additionally, the N. 21 styles had thick straps that ran along the front of the vamp, as well as leather pull tabs on the back. The shoes were styled with ready-to-wear pieces like graphic mohair turtleneck sweaters, camo-print parkas and camel coats.

N. 21 fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

N. 21 fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For more looks from the collection, click through the gallery.

Want more men’s coverage?

Bejeweled Boots Shine in Alexander McQueen’s Fall 2017 Men’s Collection

Fratelli Rossetti’s Fall 2017 Collection Included Just Five Styles

Cedric Charlier Shows Sporty Sneakers For His First Men’s Collection

Prada Gets Groovy With a ’70s-Inspired Collection That Included Fur Moccasins



Giuseppe Zanotti Showed High-Tops Inspired by the Spray Job on His Aston Martin Car