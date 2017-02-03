Nicki Minaj Takes Aim at Designer Giuseppe Zanotti in Twitter Rant

Nicki Minaj is taking aim at shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti.
The rapper took to Twitter today to call out the Italian designer for naming his sneakers after her but apparently refusing to take her team’s calls on a possible collaboration. Currently on his site, there are several variations of the “Nicki” sneaker, which is offered in both low-top and high-top styles with a side zipper.
On her Twitter, Minaj claims that Zanotti’s public relations team “won’t take our call.” She elaborated further, explaining that she met Zanotti years ago, and he told her she’d inspired him to design a sneaker. She subsequently wore a pair on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.
She continued: “Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they’re not taking our call.”
In additional tweets, Minaj said “the racism and disrespect won’t be tolerated.” She started the hashtag #GiuseppeWhatsGood, which has started to trend on Twitter. Read Minaj’s tweets below:
Minaj could be referring to Zanotti’s recent collaborations with other music artists Jennifer Lopez and Zayn Malik. There are currently thousands of tweets about the situation, and many of Minaj’s fans seem to support her stance. Minaj has also posted photos on Instagram of the “Nicki” shoes in a Google search, writing, “I’m giving you 24 hours.” Minaj’s fans have also taken to Giuseppe Zanotti’s Instagram page, flooding the comments with the #GiuseppeWhatsGood hashtag.
Minaj has worn Zanotti’s designs for both red carpet appearances and performances.
FN has reached out to Giuseppe Zanotti for comment. Stay tuned for updates.