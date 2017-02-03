Nicki Minaj Takes Aim at Designer Giuseppe Zanotti in Twitter Rant

Nicki Minaj REX Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj is taking aim at shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti.

The rapper took to Twitter today to call out the Italian designer for naming his sneakers after her but apparently refusing to take her team’s calls on a possible collaboration. Currently on his site, there are several variations of the “Nicki” sneaker, which is offered in both low-top and high-top styles with a side zipper.

Giuseppe Zanotti “Nicki” sneakers. Courtesy of brand

On her Twitter, Minaj claims that Zanotti’s public relations team “won’t take our call.” She elaborated further, explaining that she met Zanotti years ago, and he told her she’d inspired him to design a sneaker. She subsequently wore a pair on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

She continued: “Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they’re not taking our call.”

In additional tweets, Minaj said “the racism and disrespect won’t be tolerated.” She started the hashtag #GiuseppeWhatsGood, which has started to trend on Twitter. Read Minaj’s tweets below:

This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call. Lol. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call. 🤔 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Just go on google, you'll see all the different pairs he's named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain't worth a collection my nig? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. 😊 barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Don't care about the money. It's just the disrespect. You're not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn. 🙏🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Minaj could be referring to Zanotti’s recent collaborations with other music artists Jennifer Lopez and Zayn Malik. There are currently thousands of tweets about the situation, and many of Minaj’s fans seem to support her stance. Minaj has also posted photos on Instagram of the “Nicki” shoes in a Google search, writing, “I’m giving you 24 hours.” Minaj’s fans have also taken to Giuseppe Zanotti’s Instagram page, flooding the comments with the #GiuseppeWhatsGood hashtag.

Love @NICKIMINAJ for standing up for herself like this 😂💪🏾 #GiuseppeWhatsGood — victoria (@mswilson1618) February 3, 2017

Dear @giuseppezanottidesign #RunMeMyCHECK your PR must've fell & bumped their head when they told my agency they weren't discussing anything with us. I'm giving you 24 hours. 😊 #GiuseppeWhatsGood A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Minaj fans have started commenting “#GiuseppeWhatsGood” on the brand’s Instagram photos. Instagram

Minaj has worn Zanotti’s designs for both red carpet appearances and performances.

Minaj at the 2014 MTV VMAs wearing Giuseppe Zanotti booties. Getty Images.

Nicki Minaj on stage in white Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers. Getty Images.

FN has reached out to Giuseppe Zanotti for comment. Stay tuned for updates.