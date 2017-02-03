Nicki Minaj Takes Aim at Designer Giuseppe Zanotti in Twitter Rant

By / 57 mins ago
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
REX Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj is taking aim at shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti.

The rapper took to Twitter today to call out the Italian designer for naming his sneakers after her but apparently refusing to take her team’s calls on a possible collaboration. Currently on his site, there are several variations of the “Nicki” sneaker, which is offered in both low-top and high-top styles with a side zipper.

Related
'Girls' Cast Makes a Bold Fashion Statement at TimesTalks Event

Giuseppe Zanotti Nicki SneakersGiuseppe Zanotti “Nicki” sneakers. Courtesy of brand

On her Twitter, Minaj claims that Zanotti’s public relations team “won’t take our call.” She elaborated further, explaining that she met Zanotti years ago, and he told her she’d inspired him to design a sneaker. She subsequently wore a pair on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

She continued: “Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they’re not taking our call.”

In additional tweets, Minaj said “the racism and disrespect won’t be tolerated.” She started the hashtag #GiuseppeWhatsGood, which has started to trend on Twitter. Read Minaj’s tweets below:

 

Minaj could be referring to Zanotti’s recent collaborations with other music artists Jennifer Lopez and Zayn Malik. There are currently thousands of tweets about the situation, and many of Minaj’s fans seem to support her stance. Minaj has also posted photos on Instagram of the “Nicki” shoes in a Google search, writing, “I’m giving you 24 hours.” Minaj’s fans have also taken to Giuseppe Zanotti’s Instagram page, flooding the comments with the #GiuseppeWhatsGood hashtag.

Giuseppe Zanotti Instagram Nicki MinajMinaj fans have started commenting “#GiuseppeWhatsGood” on the brand’s Instagram photos. Instagram

Minaj has worn Zanotti’s designs for both red carpet appearances and performances.

Nicki Minaj Shoes StyleMinaj at the 2014 MTV VMAs wearing Giuseppe Zanotti booties. Getty Images.
Nicki Minaj Giuseppe ZanottiNicki Minaj on stage in white Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers. Getty Images.

FN has reached out to Giuseppe Zanotti for comment. Stay tuned for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s