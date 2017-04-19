Why the CFDA Decided to Shorten New York Fashion Week

Tory Burch fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, which creates the schedule for New York Fashion Week each season, has decided to shorten NYFW by one day.

The CFDA made the announcement on Tuesday, citing feedback from the fashion industry. The NYFW spring ’18 shows will begin on Sept. 7 and will wrap on Sept. 13. Marc Jacobs has closed out NYFW for years on the final Thursday of the week. He’ll still close it out, but this year it will be on a Wednesday, shortening the whirlwind week of events by one day. Calvin Klein and Tom Ford are confirmed to show on the first day.

The CFDA says it is still working on finalizing the rest of the schedule. In recent seasons, scheduling conflicts have occurred courtesy of Kanye West, who often announces that he’ll show his Yeezy collection much later than most designers, which has ruffled some feathers in the industry. Trimming NYFW by a day will also allow the industry a tiny bit of breathing room before heading to shows in London, Milan and Paris.

Want more?

The Craziest Runway Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

All the Fall Fashion Week Shows That Made a Feminist Statement

What Net-A-Porter’s Senior Buyer Loved at Paris Fashion Week