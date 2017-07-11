At New York Fashion Week Men’s, Classic Sneakers Make a Comeback

Gola sneakers seen at Head of State's spring '18 men's presentation. REX Shutterstock

New York Fashion Week: Men’s officially kicked off yesterday in New York, where designers began debuting their latest spring ’18 collections. While it’s no surprise sneakers have been ruling the runways — it was a trend we saw in Europe as well — the sneakers in New York have focused on the classics. Labels balanced their modern menswear with iconic sneaker styles, such as the Adidas Stan Smith or Gola low-tops.

At Bristol Los Angeles’ spring presentation, minimal sportswear looks were paired with Adidas Gazelle and Stan Smith kicks. We saw the Stan Smith court sneaker at Daniel Hechter’s presentation as well, in clean black and white colorways.

Daniel Hecter spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Gola sneakers — a British heritage brand founded in 1905 — made appearances at presentations from brands such as Wood House and Head of State. The labels used a variety of Gola styles, from its classic trainers to new plimsoll sneakers.

Wood House spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Wood House spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Speaking of classics: while David Hart didn’t use sneakers for his latest runway show, the designer did partner with classic brand Toms on shoes. The spring collection featured three Toms styles, including espadrilles, Huarache slip-ons and a new style called the Deconstructed Alpargatas.

David Hart spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

