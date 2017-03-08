What Net-A-Porter’s Senior Buyer Loved at Paris Fashion Week

Off-White's Paris Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Now six months into her stint at Net-a-Porter, Thalia Tserevegou has hit the ground running.

The senior buyer took time out of her frenetic fashion week schedule to talk to FN about must-have brands and top trends.

“Paris is always the highlight of the runway season, although Milan proved to be a force to be reckoned with for fall,” Tserevegou said.

Balenciaga fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Top labels on and off the runway: Our favorite collection off the runway was, without a question, Gianvito Rossi — who absolutely captured the moment while staying true to his brand. Our top runway picks were yet another season without a doubt Balenciaga & Off White, both with young designers at the helm who are incredibly successful at evolving each respective brands’ aesthetic across all product categories. Saint Laurent delivered yet another cult moment. Their crystal boot kicked off Paris Fashion Week with a bang and is our most lust worthy style of the season.”

Gianvito Rossi’s fall 2017 collection at Milan Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Brands to Watch: “Neous, with a refined design aesthetic and impeccable craftsmanship, is really coming into their own presenting a refreshingly distinct point of view.Our favorite newcomer, although quickly becoming a household name, is still Attico.”

Footwear trend I loved: “There is no doubt that the white knee high boot is “For Walking” next season.”

Trend I wasn’t crazy about: “The return of the cowboy. It’s always a hit or miss commercially.”

Fall recap: “In a quintessentially dark moment on the global stage, designers opted for color, injecting a spirit of strength and confidence. While in Milan it was all about the red boot, Paris was all about white. Fall was also about a high shine moment with lurex sock boots, crystals or sequins and patent leather on almost every runway. Also a strong presence during NYFW, combat boots were seen throughout almost every commercial shoe collection adding a tough edge and making us feel empowered to face the elements. An honorable mention goes to the kitten heel.”