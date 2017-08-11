Millennials Will Be Raving About This Brand By Tory Burch’s Nieces

View Slideshow Chloe and Neely Burch. Courtesy image

The eponymous brand from sisters Neely and Chloe Burch has gained a respectable amount of traction since its launch in September. This summer, the nieces of designer Tory Burch embarked on an eight-city national tour aboard a retro silver camper, outfitted as a boutique, to meet with consumers and offer a unique shopping experience.

And even though aunt Tory Burch has been a supportive role model for the new designers — along with their cousins Pookie and Louisa Burch (who founded the brand Trademark), and dad Robert Burch (who co-founded Eagle’s Eye with brother Christopher Burch) — this is their own endeavor.

The Neely & Chloe Day Bag Pebble. Courtesy image

“We feel lucky to be surrounded by people who have significantly more experience than we do — we have a lot of guidance,” Neely, 26, said. “This is something that the two of us wanted to do on our own.”

Known for handbags, Neely & Chloe also offers three sleek shoe styles (a lizard and linen slide and a smoking slipper) in its current collection, and the girls are targeting a specific group based on their own shopping experiences.

The Neely & Chloe saddle bag. Courtesy image

“We approached our brand from the consumer perspective,” Neely added. “So much of what we create comes from our time as consumers and what we were looking for in the market that we couldn’t find. Being able to watch that reaction from women who are finally finding something that is well-made but doesn’t cost an arm and a leg to buy has been exciting.”