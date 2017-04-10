7 Shoe Designer Siblings You Should Know

Kylie (left) and Kendall Jenner. REX Shutterstock

It’s National Siblings Day — which means social media is overflowing with posts to mark the occasion.

We’re using the “holiday” as a reason to spotlight the siblings making a mark on the shoe industry. Here are seven acts to know.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner: The sister act seems to be unstoppable. The duo continues to grow their Kendall + Kylie fashion line, which includes shoes under license with Marc Fisher. Plus, Kylie just released her latest campaign with Puma — and it might surprise you. And Kendall continues to be one of the most sought-after models on the scene, though she’s reeling from the impact of her controversial Pepsi ad this month.

Tinker and Tobie Hatfield: While Tinker is known as the architect of many of Nike’s best-selling styles, his brother Tobie is also a celebrated designer. He is best known for crafting the Nike Free in 2005. The brothers have collaborated on just one project, a line of pole vaulting shoes for the athletic giant.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: The actresses-turned-models have built one of the most successful celebrity businesses in the world. Early on, the Olsens made it clear that fashion was more than just a fleeting passion and they haven’t looked back since. They’re currently building the shoe business at The Row, with modern, ultra luxe designs.

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen won Womenswear Designer of the Year Award in 2015 for The Row. REX Shutterstock.

Demna and Guram Gvasalia: Still relatively new to the scene, the Gvasalia brothers have created the kind of excitement that fashion clearly needs. Their sought-after Vetements collection constantly sells out, and is coveted by street style stars and celebrities alike. The pair teamed with Manolo Blahnik for FN’s 2016 collaboration of the year — and those memorable satin boots officially launched at select retailers in February. In addition, Demna continues to make waves as the creative director of Balenciaga.

Manolo Blahnik x Vetements collaboration waist-high boots. Courtesy of brand.

Dean and Dan Caten: The brothers aren’t afraid to send statement-making DSquared2 designs down the runway. Case in point? Their men’s collection shown during Milan Fashion Week last June. Te duo took a ballsy approach to “butch-glam realness,” said Dean Caten. Bleach-stained jeans and camouflage baseball jackets were paired with sequin platform boots which were all hand-embroidered in India.

Dan and Dean Caten. REX Shutterstock.

Adam and Ryan Goldston: Since launching Athletic Propulsion Labs in 2010, the twins have disrupted the sneaker market (and racked up an impressive array of retailers, along with a slew of Kardashian supporters) with their innovative materials and performance-driven technology.

Adam and Ryan Goldston wearing APL Phantom runners. Shane McCauley.

Kate and Laura Mulleavy: The Rodarte label turned 10 last year, and the sisters continue to forge ahead. They surprised fashion insiders with their buzzy collaboration with Coach and also announced plans to move their fashion week show to Paris from New York