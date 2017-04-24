Mytheresa.com Launches Miu Miu Capsule Collection With a Short Film

Miu Miu x Mytheresa.com Courtesy of Mytheresa

In retailers’ ongoing battle for exclusivity and newness, Mytheresa.com is partnering with Miu Miu to launch an exclusive capsule collection for spring 2017.

The line, a colorful concoction of Miu Miu signatures, features ready-to-wear as well as handbags and footwear, and will land at Mytheresa.com on April 26. Focusing on bright prints and girly embellishments, the capsule captures the playful spirit that Prada’s sister label embodies.

Among the standouts are the brand’s popular ballet flats and slides updated in pastel-hued shearling, in addition to trousers and shirts done in bright floral and polka-dot prints.

To introduce the new collection, the Munich-based e-tailer has teamed with Danny Sangra, a Central Saint Martin’s graduate and established director, artist and illustrator, to produce a short film called “Shark.”

In line with Miuccia Prada’s flair for drama, the two-minute short features two female protagonists sharing their life experiences in a swimming pool, dressed in matching brightly colored, embellished sweaters and ’60s-inspired printed skirts. One shares her wish to become a synchronized swimmer, while the other is afraid of water due to a past experience with a shark.

They then perform a swimming choreography outside the pool, clad in printed midi dresses and floral swimming caps. Their routine is interrupted when one of them sees something in the water.

The company said that the aim of the film is to introduce the new range through a theatrical — rather than a surreal — setting and to bring together style and humor.

Mytheresa has often used film to engage its customers and promote its seasonal offerings. In the past, it partnered with Balenciaga, producing “Tourists,” a short film written and directed by Sangra that celebrated all things blasé. It also launched a series of shopable videos called “Mytheresa Women,” where industry figures such as Carine Roitfeld and Elisa Sednaoui shared their views on style.

Prices range from 590 euros (or $755 at current exchange rates) for a T-shirt to 1,650 euros (or $2,112) for a printed dress.

Retailers are increasingly seeking to partner with designers on exclusive ranges. Earlier this month, Net-a-Porter introduced a menswear capsule by Gucci, building on the success of the women’s line it introduced last year.

Matchesfashion.com is focusing on diversifying its resort-wear offerings, tapping BFC/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Palmer Harding to re-create its signature shirts for the beach in an exclusive range for the retailer called “The Beach Shirt Project,” launching this week.