Moda Operandi’s Limited-Edition Louboutin Collection Is Inspired by Ornate 18th Century Costumes

Moda Operandi’s ornate new Christian Louboutin collection is launching tomorrow.

The limited-edition trunk show, which features only 50 pieces, was handmade in the designer’s Paris atelier. It is inspired by ornate men’s and women’s costumes from the 18th century and uses floral elements.

“Louboutin is more than a designer. He is an artist, a true creator and visionary,”said Jodi Kaplan, VP of non-apparel for Moda Operandi. “His collection, with its exquisite detail, is the ultimate celebration of handcrafted artisanship. I am delighted we are able to offer our clients something so special.”

If you’re shopping the site, you can select from one of three styles: the mule, the flat and the pump. They are each available in two colorways: black with gold embroidery or black with silver embroidery. Shoppers can customize their shoes by having their initials hand-embroidered on the heel for no additional cost.

The show is launching in conjunction with Shoe Salon, a new feature on Moda Operandi’s site that merges editorial content with commerce. This is the second time Moda Operandi and Christian Louboutin have partnered on a special sale.

To see the full collection, click through the gallery.