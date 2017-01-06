Elle Fanning, Karen Elson, Carolyn Murphy and More Models Swim in Heels for Miu Miu’s New Campaign

If it were up to Miuccia Prada, everyone would be swimming in heels. Miu Miu released its spring ’17 campaign imagery today, starring Elle Fanning and a cast of supermodels swimming in the brand’s glam swimwear and — yes — stiletto sandals.
The images, shot by British photographer Alasdair McLellan and styled by Love magazine’s Katie Grand, were shot on a beach at Point Dume, Calif. Along with Fanning, the campaign features top models such as Karen Elson, Carolyn Murphy, Lara Stone and Sonia Ben Ammar.
Elsa, Birgit and Sonia. Miu Miu, Spring/Summer, 2017. Suddenly Next Summer. Styling: Katie Grand Art Direction: Giovanni Bianco
Though one campaign image shows models underwater in the heels, the other photos feature flat slide sandals. The spring collection was shown in October during Paris Fashion Week and offered a 1950s-inspired take on swimwear. In addition to the slides, candy-colored wedge sandals debuted as well.
Today Miu Miu reveals "Suddenly Next Summer", the third campaign by photographer @alasdairmclellan. This season the British photographer works with actress @ellefanning and a cast of women who represent the ever-shifting spectrum of fashion industry visibility: icons @misskarenelson, @carolynmurphy, and @lara_stone appear with a slate of new talent.
The pairings of sumptuous leather purses and rubber swim caps further themes of exaggeration and discontinuity: patterns are blown up and dimensionalized on everything from coats to knit bikinis. Here, as always, the Miu Miu girl escapes neat classification or obvious stereotype. Suddenly Next Summer by @alasdairmclellan.
Sonia, Elsa, Birgit, Elle and Ellen. Miu Miu, Spring/Summer, 2017. Point Dume, California. Styling: Katie Grand Art Direction: Giovanni Bianco
