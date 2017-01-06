Elle Fanning, Karen Elson, Carolyn Murphy and More Models Swim in Heels for Miu Miu’s New Campaign

August 2016: Elle Fanning hit the Variety Young Hollywood event wearing black satin pumps and a Marc Jacobs dress. REX Shutterstock.

If it were up to Miuccia Prada, everyone would be swimming in heels. Miu Miu released its spring ’17 campaign imagery today, starring Elle Fanning and a cast of supermodels swimming in the brand’s glam swimwear and — yes — stiletto sandals.

The images, shot by British photographer Alasdair McLellan and styled by Love magazine’s Katie Grand, were shot on a beach at Point Dume, Calif. Along with Fanning, the campaign features top models such as Karen Elson, Carolyn Murphy, Lara Stone and Sonia Ben Ammar.

Though one campaign image shows models underwater in the heels, the other photos feature flat slide sandals. The spring collection was shown in October during Paris Fashion Week and offered a 1950s-inspired take on swimwear. In addition to the slides, candy-colored wedge sandals debuted as well.

The pairings of sumptuous leather purses and rubber swim caps further themes of exaggeration and discontinuity: patterns are blown up and dimensionalized on everything from coats to knit bikinis. Here, as always, the Miu Miu girl escapes neat classification or obvious stereotype. Suddenly Next Summer by @alasdairmclellan. #miumiuSS17 A photo posted by Miu Miu (@miumiu) on Jan 6, 2017 at 3:17am PST

