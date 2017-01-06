Elle Fanning, Karen Elson, Carolyn Murphy and More Models Swim in Heels for Miu Miu’s New Campaign

Elle Fanning
August 2016: Elle Fanning hit the Variety Young Hollywood event wearing black satin pumps and a Marc Jacobs dress.
If it were up to Miuccia Prada, everyone would be swimming in heels. Miu Miu released its spring ’17 campaign imagery today, starring Elle Fanning and a cast of supermodels swimming in the brand’s glam swimwear and — yes — stiletto sandals.

The images, shot by British photographer Alasdair McLellan and styled by Love magazine’s Katie Grand, were shot on a beach at Point Dume, Calif. Along with Fanning, the campaign features top models such as Karen Elson, Carolyn Murphy, Lara Stone and Sonia Ben Ammar.

