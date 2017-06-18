Miley Cyrus and Dolce & Gabbana Are Apparently Feuding

Miley Cyrus has some strong feelings about Dolce & Gabbana.
The star — whose younger brother Braison Cyrus walked in the spring ’18 D&G show yesterday (June 17) — took to Instagram to share that while she’s excited for her brother’s career, she doesn’t agree with the brand on everything.
The post at first seemed harmless as she congratulated her brother on his runway debut, but after expressing that she “STRONGLY” disagrees with Dolce & Gabbana’s politics, things got a little messy.
Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show…. It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing…. BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always…. From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤️👑❤️👑❤️ PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!
Stefano Gabbana reposted Cyrus’ photo, writing, “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️”
#Repost @mileycyrus Noi siamo italiani e della politica non ci interessiamo di quella Americana ancora meno !!! Noi facciamo abiti e se tu pensi di fare politica con un post sei semplicemente un'ignorante. Non abbiamo bisogno dei tuoi post e dei tuoi commenti. La prossima volta ignoraci x favore!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️ We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️
Dolce & Gabbana has become the target of criticism on social media for its unwavering support of U.S. first lady Melania Trump, who often worn the label’s designs while accompanying husband Donald Trump on his overseas tour.
But the brand has been unfazed by the negative attention — even embraced it. On June 12, it released a T-shirt emblazoned with the rallying call of its detractors: “#boycott Dolce & Gabbana.”
