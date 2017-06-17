The Best Shoe Moments on Day 2 of Milan Men’s Fashion Week

View Slideshow Church's spring '18 men's collection. REX Shutterstock

It was a jam-packed day at the men’s shows during Milan Fashion Week today.

From classic dress shoes to cool streetwear sneakers, the spring ’18 collections were brimming with new trends and styles to try. See our top 6 highlights below.

“Rad Trad” Shoes Prevail at Church’s

While the Italian brand Church’s isn’t veering into daring territory anytime soon, its classic aesthetic is indeed evolving with some newer, fresher looks this season. It debuted a fisherman sandal this season in black and white leather, and also fused sneaker soles onto dress shoe uppers. Oh, and there was loads of fun color.

Church’s spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Marni Is Fit to be Squared

Call it geek chic. Marni’s spring ’18 collection today took workwear essentials — the striped button-up, the lace-up dress shoe — and reworked them with raw patchwork or exaggerated silhouettes. Particularly, some of the dress styles featured a squared-off toe, a trend that continuously ebbs in and out of fashion. Will you try the silhouette? We say yes — don’t be a square about it.

Marni spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Giuseppe Zanotti Goes Scuba Diving

Giuseppe Zanotti may be known for his luxury sneakers, but he never fails to reinvent himself. The designer debuted new styles for spring ’18 that were inspired by scuba gear. Neoprene sneakers came as tight sock-fit high-tops, or more casual Velcro’d low-tops. He added chunky rubber soles for extra punch.

Giuseppe Zanotti spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Versace Cleanses Its Palate

Think Versace and the word “maximalism” comes to mind (logos, colors, prints). But this season, Donatella Versace pared down a bit, showing a surprisingly refined collection of sportswear. There was pastel knitwear, tees and jeans, as well as white low-top sneakers with matching stripes.

Versace spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Women’s Looks Lift Off at Marcelo Burlon County of Milan

While the men’s looks in Marcelo Burlon’s spring collection mostly consisted of Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers — a style the designer himself wears on the daily — the women’s shoes really took flight — quite literally. The staggering flatform sandals added extra height and impact to the designer’s cool streetwear pieces.

Marcelo Burlon County of Milan’s spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

It’s a Mod, Mod World at Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo’s creative director, Sandra Choi, looked to the mod subculture of the 1960s to find inspiration this season. The result? Channeling uniqueness via hybrid styles, such as an espadrille-mule or boat shoe-meets-sneaker. “The mod movement is a key style subculture that still resonates today,” said Choi.

Jimmy Choo ‘Finn’ boat shoe. Courtesy of brand

