Met Museum Gives Preview of Costume Institute Exhibition During Paris Fashion Week

Pieces designed by Rei Kawakubo that will appear in the Met Museum's Costume Institute spring exhibition. Courtesy of Metropolitan Museum of Art

With less than two months until the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute unveils its spring 2017 exhibition, we’re getting more details thanks to a press preview held in Paris today during Paris Fashion Week.

“Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” examines designer Rei Kawakubo’s “fascination with interstitiality, or the space between boundaries,” according to a release. The exhibition will be only the second time the Costume Institute has shown an exhibition on a single artist — and one who is still living — since Yves Saint Laurent in 1983.

Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour was on hand in Paris for the presentation, along with Kawakubo, Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton and museum deputy director Carrie Rebora Barratt. The gala will take place on May 1, and in addition to Wintour, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams are also co-chairs.

Left to right: Carrie Rebora Barratt, Rei Kawakubo, Andrew Bolton and Anna Wintour at a press presentation on Pavillon Vendôme on March 6. REX Shutterstock

“Rei Kawakubo is one of the most important and influential designers of the past 40 years,” said Bolton. “By inviting us to rethink fashion as a site of constant creation, re-creation and hybridity, she has defined the aesthetics of our time.”

The exhibition will have 150 pieces of Kawakubo’s womenswear designs for Comme des Garçons, dating from the early 1980s to her most recent collection.

“I have always pursued a new way of thinking about design by denying established values, conventions and what is generally accepted as the norm,” Kawakubo said.

The exhibition will run from May 4 to Sept. 4 at the Met Museum in New York.

