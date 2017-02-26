Meryl Streep Slams Karl Lagerfeld for His ‘Generic’ Apology Over 2017 Oscar Dress ‘Controversy’

Meryl Streep and Karl Lagerfeld engulfed in controversy over 2017 Oscar dress. REX Shutterstock.

Meryl Streep has slammed Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, as well as the fashion house, in a statement fired off Saturday, the night before she is to walk the red carpet for a record-breaking 20th Oscar nomination at the 89th Academy Awards today.

The “Florence Foster Jenkins” actress took issue with comments Lagerfeld made in an interview with WWD that was published Friday, in which he claimed she canceled an order for a couture gown from the brand that was in the making after she was offered money to wear another designer’s dress.

August 2016: Meryl Streep at the premiere of “Florence Foster Jenkins” wearing a pair of shimmering pumps and a Valentino dress. REX Shutterstock.

“In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication,” Streep said in a statement.

“That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience. I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting,” Streep’s statement concluded.

Streep’s reference to Lagerfeld’s statement highlighted a note expressing his “regret” for the comments and misunderstanding, which was sent to WWD and Streep’s team.

“Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep’s stylist, on her request, to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards,” Lagerfeld wrote. “After an informal conversation, I misunderstood that Ms. Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration, which Ms. Streep’s team has confirmed is not the case. I regret this controversy and wish Ms. Streep well with her 20th Academy Award nomination.”

WWD addressed Streep’s concerns, writing, “WWD spoke to Lagerfeld backstage before his Fendi show on Thursday, and tried unsuccessfully to reach representatives of Streep for comment.”