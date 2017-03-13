The 10 Best Sock-Fit Sneakers for Men

View Slideshow Balenciaga Speed trainer, $595. Courtesy of brand.

For spring ’17, it’s all about comfort. Men’s sneaker labels embraced stretchy, sock-fit constructions this season. The trend was seen across the board, from high-end runway brands such as Fendi as well as athletic brands including Adidas and Puma.

Of course, the line between fashion and performance is increasingly blurry. Luxury fashion houses are introducing more casual styles in hopes of grabbing new customers. Balenciaga recently introduced its Speed trainer, which features a knit sock upper and chunky memory sole. Rick Owens and Adidas partnered once again on sneakers this season, debuting styles with leather sock-fit uppers.

The trend also appeared in unexpected materials. Prada is offering a neoprene sport sneaker, while Maison Margiela experimented with a crackled knit upper.

Athletic labels stepped up their signature sock-fit styles with fun new colorways. Puma’s Ignite Evoknit sneaker with built-in sock was introduced in a punchy red colorway. Nike’s LunarEpi Flyknit sneaker comes in a refreshing purple hue.

