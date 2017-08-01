These Men’s Brands Offer Super Luxurious Services

A look at the Tod's "My Gommino" program. Courtesy of brand

Buying an expensive shoe just isn’t enough these days — men’s brands are taking luxury shopping to the next level with a number of new, special services. From speedy delivery services to fully customizable finishes, consumers have a variety of unique options to get the most bang for their buck.

For our five favorite picks, read on below.

Tod’s gets customizable

In July, Tod’s launched the “My Gommino” customization project, where consumers can put their unique spin on the brand’s classic Gommino driving moc. Available on its e-commerce website and in select stores, the service allows customers to select from a range of leathers, colors and accessories, with prices ranging from $510 to $6,500 (for exotics such as croc leather). The 8-step process can customize anything from the stitching to the lining, and you can even add your own hot-stamped initials, too.

A look at the Tod’s “My Gommino” program. Courtesy of brand

Mr. Porter’s special delivery

A quick browse on Mr. Porter and you’ll find high-end men’s shoes from brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford and Berluti. But the best part? The online retailer is now offering same-day delivery to the Hamptons all summer long — meaning you can lounge in your luxury vacation home in even more luxurious shoes.



Gucci’s DIY service

Ever the visionary, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele debuted the “Do It Yourself” service for the Italian brand last year. Consumers can embroider their initials onto Gucci’s signature Ace low-top sneaker. Detachable patches can also be added to the sneakers, such as this crystal-embellished cat head for $350.

Gucci’s Ace sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Mache’s sneaker art

Have a wild imagination? Bring your artistic vision to Dan Gamache, who is the go-to man for sneaker customization through his business Mache Custom Kicks. The artist has personalized everything from Nike Air Force Ones to Air Jordans. Celebrity fans include Wale, Kanye West and Kobe Bryant. (Price is available upon request — which, in other words, means a hefty tag).

Sutor Mantellassi’s perfect fit

Italian heritage brand Sutor Mantellassi offers two types of luxurious services for men: a made-to-order and made-to-measure program. The made-to-order allows customers to choose from three different styles. Once a style is chosen, you can customize the colors, laces, buckles and stitchings. Taking it one step further, the brand’s made-to-measure program is similar, but also includes a specialist who takes your exact measurements. It is available in-store only.

Sutor Mantellassi spring ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

