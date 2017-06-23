The Top 5 Men’s Sandal Trends for Spring 2018

View Slideshow Louis Vuitton spring '18 men's collection. REX Shutterstock

The spring ’18 collections during men’s fashion month ignited a number of sandal trends. While classic crisscross and ankle strap styles prevailed, we also saw fresh experimentation with new silhouettes, such as the fisherman sandal. Pool slides and flip-flops also proved to be the season’s breakout stars, done in luxe versions such as the ribboned styles by Haider Ackermann.

Read on for the top five sandal trends this season.

Outdoorsy Velcro Sandals

Strappy Velcro’d styles offered a sense of adventure at Louis Vuitton, Car Shoe and Paul Smith. Wear them with tailored ready-to-wear.

PS Paul Smith spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Luxe Flip-Flops

Call it the season’s more surprising breakout star. High-end flip flops were seen at J.W. Anderson and Haider Ackermann, which showed ribbon-tied versions.

Haider Ackermann spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Fisherman Sandals

The perfect style for transitional weather, the fisherman sandal came out in full force this season. Brands like Church’s and Prada offered leather takes.

Prada spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Pool Slides

Easy pool slides got luxe treatments in fur and leather. The trend was seen at Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Jimmy Choo.

Fendi spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Refined Dress Styles

Sleek silhouettes and burnished leathers elevate these classics. We saw high-end versions at Santoni, Songzio and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Santoni spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

For more of the best sandals, click through the gallery.

