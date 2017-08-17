These Retro Men’s Sneakers Prove The ’90s Are Back

Mixed-media runner from Diadora Heritage. Courtesy of brand

Sneakers are going back in time for spring. The latest men’s kicks for spring ’18 took cues from the ’90s, referencing the decade’s chunky silhouettes and colorful accents.

Dior Homme spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Retro sneaker silhouettes showed up on the spring ’18 runways of men’s brands such as Dior Homme, Bally and Hermes. In the footwear-specific space, we saw the trend continue on at a variety of price points, from contemporary to high-end brands.

Lacoste striped sneaker. Courtesy of brand

The key to pulling off the trend? Stick to neutral sneakers — like styles in a grey or white leather — and, instead, opt for colorful accents via racing stripes. Chunky shapes are also a must-have, a silhouette best worn with more tailored apparel.

Low-top runner from Saucony Courtesy of brand

Sneaker highlights include styles from brands such as Louis Leeman, Florsheim, Lacoste and Diadora Heritage.

Striped runner by Louis Leeman. Courtesy of brand

Bally’s lace-up sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Florsheim’s low-top style. Courtesy of brand

The Top 5 Men’s Sandal Trends for Spring 2018