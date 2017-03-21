I Tried the Fur-Lined Men’s Shoe Trend for a Week and Here’s What Happened

Gucci fur-lined loafers. George Chinsee.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, fur-lined shoes is one of the biggest trends to hit the men’s scene this year. It was a look that was ignited last year by Gucci, who reinvented its horsebit loaders with luxurious fur lining. Soon other high-end brands followed suit, adding fur interiors to dress shoes, boots and even sneakers.

Feeling inspired by the movement, I decided to test out the trend by only wearing fur-lined shoes from fall ’17 for a whole work week. (And it so happened I picked the best week, too, as temperatures plummeted here in New York.) Read on below.

Day 1

I start out my week with shearling-lined boots by Jimmy Choo. Immediately after I slip them on, I swear I hear my feet whisper, “Thank you.” They’re insanely comfy. One of the things I don’t like about boots is how stiff they can be, but the fur lining gives these a nice, cozy feel. Bonus: When it comes time to braving the outdoors — this was the day after a snowstorm — the thick lug sole gives me a nice grip. Yay to no wipeouts!

Jimmy Choo shearling-lined boots. George Chinsee.

Jimmy Choo shearling-lined boots. George Chinsee.

Day 2

It’s time to give the trend a whirl during meetings at the office, so today’s shoe is Santoni’s mink-lined dress shoes. I like the subtle fur trim on these — they’re the perfect amount for the guy who wants to try the trend without feeling too flashy. Nobody seems to notice they’re lined with fur, though, so I (not so subtly) point it out.

Santoni mink-lined monk strap. Courtesy of brand.

Day 3

It would be wrong to try this trend without going to the brand that started it all: Gucci. I love the brand’s mixture of classic dress styles with unexpected details. I decide to wear a backless loafer with kangaroo-fur lining. I wear them with socks, as it’s still winter and I would be insane not to. These immediately make my outfit look better. Heads turn. I feel like a better version of myself.

Gucci fur-lined loafers. George Chinsee.

Gucci fur-lined loafers. George Chinsee.

Day 4

I return to Jimmy Choo once again, this time to try out its shearling-lined low-top sneakers. Surprisingly, these actually ended up being the warmest of the bunch, so much so that my feet started to overheat a little bit. Definitely need a thinner socks for these. But considering the frozen week, I shouldn’t complain about being toasty.

Jimmy Choo shearling-lined sneaker. Courtesy of brand.

Day 5

For my last day, I give Salvatore Ferragamo’s sleek fur-lined sneakers a whirl. These are actually backless as well, so they could be considered a mule. A sneaker-mule. I try them without socks because it’s nice out today. The sensation of fur against your feet is weird at first, but think of it like wearing your favorite house slippers to work — only more stylish and not as alarming to your coworkers.

Salvatore Ferragmo fur-lined sneakers. George Chinsee.

Salvatore Ferragamo fur-lined sneakers. George Chinsee.

My final verdict? These weren’t as difficult to wear as I had originally thought. This trend, although plushy, is definitely meant for the fall and winter months only. I can’t possibly imagine myself wearing them on a hot summer day — not even the backless styles. But during a crisp spring day? They’re the only thing I want to wear now.

