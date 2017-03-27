14 Classic Men’s Dress Shoes That Are Anything But Traditional

View Slideshow Gucci embroidered brogue. Felix Wong.

It’s time to get to work. The latest crop of fall ’17 men’s dress shoes are less drab and more daring. High-end labels including Dior Homme, Gucci and Bally have taken enduring styles and updated them with details such as chunky lug soles, metal hardware and colored leathers.

Of course, these snazzy looks are all about the subtle accents. Jimmy Choo’s leather lace-up oxford has slight studding around the midsole. Bally’s lace-up shoe forgoes a classic wooden bottom for a modern, chunky lug sole.

Bally lug-sole lace-up (left), Berluti patina lace-up. Felix Wong.

Other labels have gone even bolder with their finishings. Gucci’s embroidered brogue, for instance, captures the Italian brand’s sprightly new look. Both Salvatore Ferragamo and Saint Laurent channel a punk spirit with white colorways.

Dior Homme has pumped up the dress boot with a bevy of buckles, while Pierre Hardy has opted for a two-tone color story.

Alexander McQueen plays with crystal embellishments in its latest collection, giving the classic oxford a new high-shine spin.

Dior Homme buckled boot (back), Pierre Hardy two-tone boot. Felix Wong.

For more dress shoes, click through the gallery.

