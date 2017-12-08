FN Exclusive: 10 Top Designers Imagine Their Fantasy Wedding Shoes For Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Rex

The announcement, last week, of Meghan Markle’s engagement to British royal scion Prince Harry generated a media frenzy. And although the couple are yet to set an official date for their impending marriage, speculation as to who will dress her for her big day is already at fever pitch.

We asked 10 of our favorite shoe designers to each create their fantasy wedding shoes for Markle and here they all are for your delectation. If Prince Harry’s betrothed has not, as yet, chosen that all important shoe, just consider this a virtual casting call. Meghan we hope you’re taking notes…

Aperlai fantasy wedding shoe sketch for Meghan Markle by Alessandra Lanvin. Courtesy

Alessandra Lanvin, Aperlai

“Life is a fairytale.”

Aquazzura fantasy wedding shoe sketch for Meghan Markle by Edgardo Osorio. Courtesy

Edgardo Osorio, Aquazzura.

“A beautiful pump in lace with very delicate embroidery contrasted with sharp and elegant lines. Meghan likes pumps and this one is very feminine, but also modern.”

Casadei fantasy wedding shoe sketch for Meghan Markle by Cesare Casadei. Courtesy

Cesare Casadei, Casadei

“Meghan perfectly embodies my vision of contemporary elegance. She is as sophisticated and dynamic as this Sophia style. It reminds me of the glam of Eighties haute couture merged with easy to wear stretch T-shirts for everyday life.”

Giannico fantasy wedding shoe sketch for Meghan Markle by Nicolo Beretta.

Nicolo Beretta, Giannico

“For Meghan Markle I imagined a white satin mule with white tulle ankle ties. It definitely reflects her strong and modern personality.”

Giuseppe Zanotti’s fantasy wedding shoe sketch for Meghan Markle. Courtesy

Giuseppe Zanotti

“A pair of classic stiletto heels will enhance Meghan’s elegant silhouette. The delicate satin bows give the shoe a sophisticated touch.”

Malone Souliers fantasy wedding shoe sketch for Meghan Markle by Mary Alice Malone. Courtesy

Mary Alice Malone, Malone Souliers

“I reimagined our Imogen model for its sophisticated femininity and coverage in rich white satin with silver metallic piping for depth and definition to compliment her feet. The toe is covered in gems and pearls to peek out from under her dress with every majestically decisive step.”

Paul Andrew’s fantasy wedding shoe sketch for Meghan Markle. Courtesy

Paul Andrew

“An elegant pump with dazzling translucent caboucon jewels; polished yet joyful, and fit for modern royalty.”

Roger Vivier fantasy wedding shoe sketch for Meghan Markle by Bruno Frisoni. Courtesy

Bruno Frisoni, Roger Vivier

“Roger Vivier designed the Coronation shoes for HRH Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953, so I imagined diamond pendants borrowed from the Queen and a delicate blue silk for the shoes. Meghan has a great look and certainly is a very modern woman; a great shot of modernity for the royal family.”

Sarah Flint’s fantasy wedding shoe sketch for Meghan Markle. Courtesy

Sarah Flint

“For Meghan’s fantasy wedding shoe, I wanted to create a classic, elegant design that would bring together aspects of both her background and Prince Harry’s. The flower detail on the front consists of roses (the national flower of the U.S. and the U.K.) and bunchberries (the national flower of Canada), with gold, mother-of-pearl, and pearl accents as well as a little something blue with the lining. The hand-pleated satin in the front adds personality, as does the tie at the ankle. For the outsole, I was inspired by Princess Diana’s wedding shoe and included Meghan and Prince Harry’s initials – the wedding date would be added once it’s revealed.”

Stuart Weitzman fantasy wedding shoe sketch for Meghan Markle by Giovanni Morelli. Courtesy

Giovanni Morelli, Stuart Weitzman

“I have reinterpreted our new Squarenudist style, including a ‘something-blue’ ankle strap and crystal encrusted embellishment.”