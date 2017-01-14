Marni Works With Achilles Ion Gabriel On Fall 2017 Sneakers

View Slideshow Marni fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

It was a season of changes and experimentation at Marni. The Italian label’s fall ’17 men’s collection, shown during Milan Fashion Week today, was the first season under new creative director Francesco Risso (the role had previously long been held by Consuelo Castiglioni, who exited in October last year).

In keeping with the label’s search for fresh blood, Marni also worked with Achilles Ion Gabriel, a Paris-based shoe designer who specializes in all things clunky (a Marni signature). Together, they showed a series of cartoonishly-chunky sneakers, which had thick rubber creeper soles. They were done in white, brown, powder blue.

The show also included lug-soled loafers with thick wooden midsoles.

Marni fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Marni fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

While the heavy runway styles may give your ankles a work out, they did help ground some of the collection’s more far-out pieces, such as the yeti coats or shaggy feathered hats. (That’s sort of the allure of a Marni show – anywhere else, it appears two times as ridiculous). But Risso also wove in more wearable pieces, too, like the high-waisted trousers and cool striped knits.

Only time will tell if Risso will delve into more footwear designs of his own in the future. But for now, he kicked off the new gig with a bold start.

Marni fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Marni fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For more fall Marni looks, click through the gallery.

Want more men’s stories?



More of the Best Men’s Shoes on the Street at Pitti Uomo

Outdoorsy Shoes Trend At London Men’s Fashion Week Fall 2017

Shoe of the Day at London Men’s Fashion Week: Vivienne Westwood’s Squiggle Print Boots

The Top 5 Shoe Trends From Pitti Uomo