Marchesa Will Return for New York Fashion Week Following Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Marchesa designers Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman. Rex Shutterstock

Marchesa will return to New York Fashion Week in February for Georgina Chapman’s first presentation since news of estranged husband Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct broke.

The brand’s presentation is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 4 p.m., making it one of the final shows of the packed NYFW calendar.

Following exposés in the New York Times and New Yorker in which multiple women alleged Weinstein had assaulted them, Chapman announced that she would be separating from her husband. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” she wrote.

Chapman and her business partner, Keren Craig, launched Marchesa in 2004, before Chapman began dating Weinstein.

Marchesa’s last show took place Oct. 5 — the same day that news broke of Weinstein’s alleged assaults — when the brand presented its fall 2018 bridal collection. The brand had been scheduled to hold its Spring/Summer 2018 preview about a week later but emailed members of the press to inform them that the show had been postponed.

Since its launch, Marchesa has become a celebrity favorite, worn on the red carpet by a diverse array of stars including Anne Hathaway, Selena Gomez and Jessica Alba.

The label has already faced some backlash in the wake of the Weinstein scandal. Helzberg Diamonds dropped its engagement ring collaboration with Marchesa, and some fans have distanced themselves from the label.

Nonetheless, Marchesa continues to see some success: Senator John McCain’s daughter, Meghan, recently sported a Marchesa gown for her wedding, and the brand received a $6 million investment from a mystery donor.