How Mansur Gavriel Is Switching to a See Now, Buy Now Model

Mansur Gavriel RTW fall '16 collection. Courtesy of brand.

Mansur Gavriel is the latest brand to join the see now, buy now trend.

The New York-based company made the announcement today that it will step away from the traditional fashion calendar format by presenting its fall ’17 collection in September for immediate purchase. In addition to presenting the latest assortment of accessories, the fall ’17 collection will consist of ready-to-wear, the brand’s first foray into the category.

Founders, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, who launched their first line of shoes in September 2015, said they are looking forward to offering their customers such immediacy with the new model.

Despite not presenting a new collection during the upcoming New York Fashion Week, Mansur Gavriel will offer a Candy Shop at its 134 Wooster Street pop-up location. The Candy Shop is set to open to the public on Feb. 15 for one month, offering customers the first opportunity to shop the spring ’17 collection.

Mansur said, “We create immersive Mansur Gavriel environments every season and so wanted to continue that. We love the idea of creating a new world for guests to escape to.” Gavriel added, “This time, we’re happy to open it up to consumers and offer them the first opportunity to shop our Spring/ Summer 2017 collection.”

Mansur Gavriel spring ’17 shoes. Courtesy of brand.

Christian Louboutin also took part in the same model with its collaboration with Viktor & Rolf during Paris Haute Couture Week. The collaboration pumps, which came in red, black and nude with a vintage almond-shaped toe were made available to purchase straight after the show.

