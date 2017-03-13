Here’s How To Beat the Waitlist for Manolo Blahnik’s Fall Collection

Manolo Blahnik fall '17 sketch. Courtesy of brand

Today marks the launch of Manolo Blahnik’s debut trunk show on Moda Operandi. Running through March 30, that should give the label’s many fans ample time to secure their fall ’17 shoe-drobe.

Expect new season updates on those signature Hangisi, Arleti and Bipunta models in brand new fabrications, plus the debut of several new styles too. In total, there are 32 styles on pre-order, with sizes ranging from 34 to 42.

“We aim to dress our clients from head-to-toe, literally,” says Deborah Nicodemus, Moda Operandi CEO. “Mr. Blahnik understands design, values craftsmanship and infuses newness each season while maintaining the classic elements women love.”

The collaboration with Moda Operandi comes alongside the label’s touring exhibition, “The Art of Shoes” — in Milan until April whereupon it decamps to St Petersburg. As Blahnik CEO Kristina Blahnik, told Footwear News in December, “2017 is about really telling the story of Manolo and the heritage and the whole legacy that he has built.”

“The consumer is even more immediate,” she continued, “so it’s key to cater for their immediate needs in the right place at the right time.”