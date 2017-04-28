Manolo Blahnik’s Summer Collection Is Inspired by Scotland’s Rugged Hebrides Islands

View Slideshow Manolo Blahnik Flore sandal in satin fuchsia REX Shutterstock

London-based designer Manolo Blahnik didn’t have to go far from home to find the inspiration for his summer ’17 collection.

The legendary shoemaker was stimulated by The Hebrides, Scotland’s western islands, which feature rugged beaches and unique plants. Blahnik, who is often inspired by past references, studied the Scottish couture dresses, lavish and opulent in sugary pastel tones.

Highlights of the collection include Suecia, a satin slingback pump with suede green algae detailing reminiscent of seaweed decked out in green moss and deep burgundy. The Rem, a mule style, also incorporates the same detailing.

Referencing iconic Scottish flowers, the Zuolifor green suede sandal features a piece of leather detailing that symbolizes the heather bloom.

The Loch is an open-toe mule, offered up in zigzag linen in three colorways — burgundy, green-gray and navy — that represent the elements of fire, earth and water.

Finally, the Quirinal is a cut-out T-bar pump with loop detailing in a muted pink.

The new collection hits retail shelves beginning next week.

To see more from Manolo Blahnik’s summer collection, click through the gallery.