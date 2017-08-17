Manolo Blahnik’s ‘Sex and the City’ Pumps Get a Crystal Upgrade

Manolo Blahnik’s exclusive Preciosa crystal-adorned Hangisi pumps. Courtesy image

As part of the recent partnership with Preciosa, the leading global manufacturer of Bohemian crystal, the designer created the limited-edition shoe detailed with dozens of Preciosa crystals. And while crystals decorate each of the buckles, the rest of the shoes are made with rare Czech lace.

Featuring dark turquoise handmade bobbin lace, made by lifelong lacemaker Věra Holomečková — from Higher Vocational School of Textile Crafts and Secondary Art School of Textile Crafts Prague — Blahnik picked the lace type himself, which dates back to approximately 1900.

Manolo Blahnik unveiling his limited-edition Hangisi pumps in Prague. Courtesy image

“While working with this flawless Czech lace and Preciosa crystals, I rediscovered my appreciation for my Czech roots,” Blahnik said at the unveiling in the Preciosa Flagship Store in Prague. “I hope their future owners feel just as special wearing them as I did while designing them.”

For the 20 buyers, a team of Blahnik’s shoemakers will come to Prague in September to make sure each pair is the best fit for its new wearer.

Blahnik also recently unveiled another one-of-a-kind shoe, which is valued at 5,000 euros ($5,868), in collaboration with Preciosa. The limited-edition boots were created with more than 100 Preciosa crystal chandelier trimmings and fuchsia pompoms to celebrate Blahnik’s Prague installment of his “Manolo Blahnik: The Art of Shoes” retrospective and are on display now in the crystal maker’s flagship store in Old Town Prague through Nov. 12.

Manolo Blahnik’s Preciosa crystal shoe. Courtesy Image

