Manolo Blahnik Collaborated With This Milan Hot Spot

To celebrate the launch of his new Milan exhibit, Manolo Blahnik unveiled a collaboration with the Four Seasons Hotel in the Italian city. The fashion hot spot is just a few steps away from Palazzo Morando, where the designer’s residency is being staged.

Blahnik defined the hotel as a “home away from home” for more than 20 years. He often stays at the Four Seasons when he is in Milan, and his factory is located nearby.

A sketch of the designer’s collaboration with Milan’s Four Season Hotel. Courtesy Image

As part of the collaboration, Blahnik designed navy slippers in velvet and satin. They were embellished with gold embroidery that will be gifted to select guests until April 9. In addition, guests will also be offered entry to the exhibition and special pedicures and massages at the hotel’s spa.

Running through April 9, the retrospective “Manolo Blahnik: The Art of Shoes” showcases 212 shoes, selected from more than 30,000 styles and 80 sketches.

“I do all this with immense joy,” Blahnik said, admitting that money has never been on his mind while he was sketching a pair of shoes. Everything he has ever worked on has been done “just because I like it.”

Curated by Cristina Carrillo de Albornoz, who worked on the project for the past two years, the exhibition intends to celebrate Blahnik’s work as a form of art, highlighting the designer’s creativity, vision and craftsmanship.

