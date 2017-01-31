Manolo Blahnik Has Finally Launched a Bridal Collection

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pump in ivory satin. Courtesy of brand

Manolo Blahnik is now translating his flair for romance into a new bridal range that will launch exclusively on the brand’s new website and its London boutique, located in London’s Burlington Arcade.

“Married in Manolos” is a curated collection that incorporates signature brand styles including the “Hangisi” pumps, of “Sex and the City” fame and the “Nadira,” a pair of embellished pointed-toe pumps in wedding-appropriate hues of whites and dusty blues.

Blahnik is also keeping with some of brides’ most famous traditions and incorporating an element of “something blue” in each style.

The new collection puts great focus on providing future brides with a full in-store experience; they will have access to bespoke services allowing them to choose custom fabrics, crystal embellishments and heel heights, as well as the opportunity to engrave the soles of their shoes.

“We have always known women come to Manolo for their wedding shoes, but with the launch of Burlington [London store] and our e-commerce it created the right space to celebrate that and present a carefully curated range. Burlington has a secret VIP room on the second floor where, by appointment, we can also create tailored elements, so it is a really special experience,” said Kristina Blahnik, the chief executive officer.

In addition to catering to brides, the collection also offers a range of styles for the rest of the wedding party. There are suede brogues for the groom in cream and navy, flat crystal-embellished sandals, pointed-toe flats and block-heeled pumps featuring the brand’s signature Swarovski buckle for the bride’s mother.

“Now that we can also offer a great selection for the groom there is something for the whole wedding party. We have also extended our ‘His and Hers’ shoe concept into the collection, so we can also look after ‘His and His’ and ‘Hers and Hers’ – that was important to us,” added Blahnik.

The brand has also recently launched an artistic residency in Milan’s Palazzo Morando to give an inside into Manolo Blahnik’s colorful world and his sources of inspiration. The residency will then go on to tour the world, making stops at places which have had a meaning in the designer’s life from St. Petersburg Russia, where the designer often looks for inspiration, to the Museum Kampa in Prague, Czech Republic, where the paternal home of the Blahnik family is located and the Museo Nacional de Artes Decorativas in Madrid, paying homage to the designer’s Spanish roots.