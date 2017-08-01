The Duo Behind Malone Soulier Share Their Singular Approach To Shoemaking

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture personalities that fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, en pointe branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion. Read on.

Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt

Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt of Malone Souliers Courtesy of brand

Malone Souliers

LAUNCHED: 2014

BASE:London. “There are two key reasons for being based in Mayfair, the first being the location advantages of international supply chain and trade, and the second; which is every bit as important, is the culture of exquisite craftsmanship, borne of the legacy men have long enjoyed from Savile Row and Jermyn Street. For the first time ever, we aim to convert that to the benefit of women,” said Luwolt, who is managing director.

MADE IN Italy

YOUR SHOES IN THREE WORDS “Timeless, bold and feminine,” said Malone, who handles design and production.

CREATIVE PROCESS “It all begins from the components that go into developing the prototype of a product, followed by the obeisance of the processes,” she said.

SHOP TALK Net-a-porter.com, Matchesfashion.com and Nordstrom.

WISE WORDS “There’s no getting there without your team,” said Malone. “Know your limitations, then employ and enable people who are better at Xs, Ys and Zs.”

MENTORS “My mother, Mary Alice Malone Sr., my intimate hero, Denise Morrison, CEO of Campbell’s Soup,” she said. “Women who have sharpened my career and given me identifiable courage.”

INSPIRED BY “I read a lot of psychology,” Malone said. “Unlike the traditional practice of fashion informing fashion, I apply the tenets of psychology to my designs to unravel the needs of the quintessential

woman around whom the shoes are made.”

WORST ADVICE “1. Don’t do it. 2. Take the shortcuts,” said Luwolt.

Want more?

Meet the Next Generation of ‘It’ Shoe Designers

13 Stylish Shoes That Are Completely Vegan