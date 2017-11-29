Malone Souliers Co-Founder Roy Luwolt Announces New Job at FNAA: Emanuel Ungaro Global CEO

Roy Luwolt, CEO Malone Souliers picks up the 2017 FNAA gong for Emerging Designer. Rex

Roy Luwolt picked up the 2017 FNAA Emerging Designer Award tonight for Malone Souliers, the label he founded with co-founder Mary Alice Malone.

Typically outspoken, Luwolt pulled no punches in his acceptance speech.

“When Michael Atmore asks you for a coffee, you win an award; if you say no to this man, your life goes to s**t,” he laughed.

“There are people here in this room tonight who I studied — I studied you in my business school. I wrote a thesis about some of you,” he said. “And Virgil [Abloh], what the hell?” he added, motioning to the FNAA Shoe of the Year Award winner.

Luwolt ended with a challenge: “Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, Louboutin, all the people who have come before us, I would ask you to be careful because we’re coming after you.”

And in case there was any doubt: “And the funny thing is, you think I’m joking. I’m not kidding; I’m totally serious.”

Following his acceptance speech, when we thought it was all over, presenter and “Odd Mom Out” star Jill Kargman announced the next chapter in the Malone Souliers story.

Luwolt has acquired another title. He has just been announced as the new global CEO of Italian ready-to-wear label Emanuel Ungaro. You heard it here first.

The Malone Souliers founders Roy Luwolt and Mary Alice Malone join the ranks of a celebrated group of talents. Previously, the Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent Award has been bestowed on designers such as Sophia Webster, Nicolò Beretta, Aurora James and Nicholas Kirkwood.

This marks the 31st year of the FN Achievement Awards, often dubbed the Oscars of the footwear industry. The much-anticipated event will be held on Nov. 28 at the IAC Building in New York and will honor the brightest stars of the business. Among them: Designer of the Year Gianvito Rossi, Collaborator of the Year Ronnie Fieg and Launch of the Year Alexa Chung. Additionally, Stan Smith will receive the Manolo Blahnik Lifetime Achievement Award, and the crown for Shoe of the Year will go to Virgil Abloh’s Air Jordan 1.