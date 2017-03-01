Maison Margiela Went Far-Out With Fall 2017 Designs

View Slideshow Maison Margiela fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

The shoe shade of the season? Stark white. It’s Carine Roitfeld’s current go-to and also popped up on multiple runways.

At Maison Margiela’s Paris Fashion Week presentation today, designer John Galliano applied the non-color to clean stiletto mules, pumps and the house’s signature divided-toe Tabby boots. It gave a stark finishing touch to the outlandish, artfully askew, thought-provoking looks on display.

Maison Margiela fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Less effective of a statement were the drawstring, ballooning version of said Tabby boots. Nobody wants to make their ankles look swollen and these did just that. A version that sprouted feathers was worse still. Ditto the thong style worn with socks.

Maison Margiela fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Tall tailored boots in crisp patent and python got things back on course. Asymmetrical belt and chain details, either applied to one boot or the other, had cool discord. They were uneven in the best way possible.

Maison Margiela fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

To see more looks from the collection, click through the gallery.