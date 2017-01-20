For Fall Maison Margiela Created Looks for Modern Day Beatniks

View Slideshow Maison Margiela fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Disruption is not an unfamiliar theme for Maison Margiela. The experimental fashion house, which showed its fall ’17 men’s collection today at Paris Fashion Week, explored the idea of what today’s Beat Generation would look like. According to the show notes, it aimed to express an “artistic intervention [that] disturbs minimalism.”

To do so, the label finished tailored silhouettes in more raw, unfinished materials. There were fabrics such as calico, dry cotton and distressed tweeds and denim.

Footwear highlights included loafers that were done in patchwork leather, constructed from the lasts of different oxford shoes. The style was inspired by an artisanal bib from Maison Margiela that was originally made in 2013.

There was also a derby and an ankle boot, both in burnished leather. The degradé finish was painted by hand ­— the idea being to appropriate a traditional Italian footwear technique and make it more modern.

